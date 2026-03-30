Towns racked up 15 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 111-100 loss to the Thunder.

Towns got involved offensively late in the game, but by the time he was doing damage near the rim, it was too late for the Knicks to mount a comeback. Towns continues to leave a mark on both ends of the court, and the 18 boards he grabbed Sunday were his best output in that category since the beginning of February. He has posted 20.6 points and 12.9 rebounds per game in 14 appearances since the beginning of February.