Towns supplied six points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and one assist across 23 minutes during Monday's 121-90 loss to the Pistons.

Towns struggled to get anything going in Monday's blowout loss to the Pistons, posting his second-lowest scoring output of the season along with season lows in both rebounds and assists. Plus, the big man committed a season-high six turnovers. It was a night to forget for the 30-year-old center, who is coming off a strong month of December, where he averaged 22.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 threes across 31.8 minutes per contest in 12 games.