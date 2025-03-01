Towns notched 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 31 minutes during Friday's 114-113 win over the Grizzlies.

Towns tied his second-lowest scoring outing of the season during his return from a one-game absence due to a knee injury. The big man was inefficient from beyond the arc, though he has still shot 43.8 percent from downtown across his last five outings. In that five-game span, Towns has averaged 26.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.8 three-pointers, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 38.2 minutes per contest.