Towns limped to the locker room with 8:28 remaining in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Celtics due to an apparent lower-body injury, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Towns helped lead the Knicks back from a double-digit halftime deficit, but just as New York made it a game, the big man had to leave the contest after landing awkwardly on a dunk attempt. Towns quickly returned to the bench, but it's unclear if he'll check back in as Boston has a sizable lead once again. Towns posted 24 points (9-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and 17 rebounds in 37 minutes before suffering the injury.