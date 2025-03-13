Towns provided 21 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 overtime victory over the Trail Blazers.

The 29-year-old center scored more than 20 points for the third straight game, and he drained at least one three-pointer for the 15th straight appearance dating back to Feb. 1 -- a stretch in which he's averaging 22.9 points, 11.5 boards, 2.3 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.1 steals. Towns' uptick in scoring over the last week has come with Jalen Brunson (ankle) sidelined. With the star point guard out until at least the end of March, Towns will likely continue to see increased usage.