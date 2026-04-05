Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Takes part in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns (elbow) participated in practice Sunday, Jared Schwartz of the New York Post reports.
Towns was held out of Friday's game against Chicago after suffering a right elbow injury, but it appears he's trending in the right direction after practicing Sunday morning. The team should have an official designation for the big man closer to Monday's game in Atlanta.
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