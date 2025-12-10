Towns (calf) is going through pregame warmups with the intention of playing in Tuesday's NBA Cup quarterfinals match against the Raptors, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Towns missed Sunday's game against the Magic due to left calf tightness. He was initially listed as questionable for Tuesday's NBA Cup contest, but it appears the veteran big man will be available to play. Over his last 10 outings, Towns has averaged 23.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 threes over 33.1 minutes per game.