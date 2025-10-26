Towns (quadriceps) will play in Sunday's game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Towns was questionable with a right quadriceps issue but will play through it and suit up Sunday. The 29-year-old has opened the season with back-to-back double-doubles and will be joined in the starting frontcourt by Ariel Hukporti, forming a sizable pairing for the Knicks.