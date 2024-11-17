Towns (knee) is available for Sunday's game against Brooklyn, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Towns was a game-time call for Sunday's game after missing Friday's contest against the Nets due to a left knee contusion, but he was able to go through pregame warmups and will start. Since and including Nov. 1, Towns has averaged 28.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals over 35.0 minutes per game.