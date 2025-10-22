Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Will play vs. Cleveland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns (quadriceps) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
After having his status change multiple times Wednesday, Towns will suit up for the regular-season opener. Although this injury is clearly a concern, it's a good sign from a fantasy perspective that the veteran big man will be on the floor to start the 2025-26 campaign.
