Towns will be available to play in Thursday's game against the Lakers, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Towns has missed two of the last four games for the Knicks while dealing with a personal issue. However, he will return to take on the Lakers in Los Angeles, which gives the Knicks a considerable boost in the frontcourt. The star big man is averaging a career-high 13.4 rebounds to go along with 24.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 53 percent from the floor and a career-high 42.5 percent from beyond the arc.