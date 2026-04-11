Towns has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Hornets due to right elbow injury management.

The Knicks don't have anything to play for Sunday, given that they were locked in as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference following the Celtics' blowout win over the Pelicans on Friday. As such, Towns and the rest of the New York starters will be rested for their regular-season finale, though they should all be available for the start of the postseason, apart from OG Anunoby (ankle). Towns will end the 2025-26 regular season averaging 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 threes and 0.9 steals over 31.0 minutes per game. With Towns and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) both out, the Knicks will lean more heavily on Ariel Hukporti, Trey Jemison, Mohamed Diawara and Jeremy Sochan.