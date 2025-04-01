Towns is out for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia due to left knee soreness, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

The superstar big man can be considered day-to-day ahead of the second end of New York's back-to-back set Wednesday in Cleveland. Mitchell Robinson will start in Towns' stead Tuesday, and plenty of usage will be available for the Knicks in Jalen Brunson's (ankle) continued absence. Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby should see plenty of playmaking opportunities against the 76ers.