Towns (eye) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Towns was downgraded from questionable to doubtful for Friday's game due to a laceration above his right eye that he sustained during Wednesday's double-overtime win over the Nuggets. The veteran big man will end up being sidelined for the first time since Jan. 2, and his next chance to play is Sunday against the Celtics. Mitchell Robinson will likely start at center against Detroit and Ariel Hukporti should see more minutes off the bench in Towns' absence.