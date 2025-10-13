Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns (rest) won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Wizards, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Along with the rest of New York's usual starting five, Towns will sit out Monday's contest. The star big man's final opportunity to suit up in the preseason will come Friday against Charlotte.
