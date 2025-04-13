Now Playing

Towns (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nets, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Towns joins all the Knicks' starters, with the exception of Mikal Bridges, as spectators for Sunday's game against Brooklyn. Precious Achiuwa and P.J. Tucker will likely be leaned on in Brooklyn to get through the regular-season finale.

