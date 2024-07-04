The Nets are trading Bates-Diop (shin), Mikal Bridges to the Knicks in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovic, Shake Milton, four unprotected first-round picks, an unprotected pick swap and a second-round pick Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bates-Diop averaged 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 12.5 minutes across 53 appearances between the Nets and Suns in 2023-24. With OG Anunoby (hamstring), Mikal Bridges, Julius Randle (shoulder) and Josh Hart all featuring ahead of Bates-Diop in the forward rotation, he will likely compete for depth minutes.