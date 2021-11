Walker had four points (2-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and a steal in 28 minutes Wednesday, as the Knicks fell to the Pacers 111-98.

This was the first game of the 2021/2022 campaign in which Walker failed to hit multiple threes. As a team, the Knicks shot under 21 percent from distance. Wednesday marked Walker's first game of single-digit scoring. He'll look to bounce back Friday versus the Bucks.