Walker will not be available Sunday night against the Cavaliers as he'll be rested in the first game of a back-to-back for the Knicks, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

The Knicks will be playing three games in a span of four days beginning with Sunday's matchup against the Cavaliers. With that in mind, Walker will be held out to rest Sunday so that he can be fresher for the three remaining games the team will have during the week. Expect Derrick Rose to enter the starting unit in place of Walker.