Knicks' Kenny Wooten: Dealing with dislocated finger
Wooten didn't play in Saturday's G League loss to Maine due to a dislocated right finger.
The injury plague is hitting Westchester hard, as he's one of two starters sitting out. The 21-year-old has hit 65.5 percent of field goals this year, and he's averaged 7.4 points per game.
