Knicks' Kenny Wooten: Returns from dislocated finger
Wooten (finger) started and played 38 minutes for the G League's Westchester Knicks in their 126-124 triple-overtime loss to Raptors 905 on Wednesday. He finished with 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and four blocks.
Wooten was back in action in the G League for the first time since Jan. 21 after being sidelined with a dislocated finger on his right hand. The big man should be in store for regular run with Westchester now that he's healthy again, and he'll likely get the opportunity to make his NBA debut for New York at some point later in the second half. The Knicks signed Wooten to a two-way deal back in January.
