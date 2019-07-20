Knicks' Kenny Wooten: Signs deal with Knicks
Wooten has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Knicks, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Wooten will hope to impress the Knicks coaching staff enough during training camp to earn a spot on the regular roster. Undrafted out of Oregon this summer, Wooten appeared in three summer league games for New York. In 35 total minutes, he racked up five points, eight rebounds, eight blocks and one assist. Even if he doesn't land a roster spot, it's possible Wooten will see time for the Westchester Knicks of the G League.
