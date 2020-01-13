Wooten signed a two-way contract with the Knicks on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Wooten has spent all season with the Westchester Knicks after being waived by New York prior to the season opener. In 23 games (15 starts) in the G League this season, the 21-year-old is averaging 7.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 blocks and 1.2 assists in 24.0 minutes.