Knicks' Kenny Wooten: Signs with Knicks
Wooten signed a two-way contract with the Knicks on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Wooten has spent all season with the Westchester Knicks after being waived by New York prior to the season opener. In 23 games (15 starts) in the G League this season, the 21-year-old is averaging 7.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 blocks and 1.2 assists in 24.0 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...