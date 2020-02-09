Knicks' Kenny Wooten: Still sidelined with finger injury
Wooten (finger) didn't see the floor Saturday in the G League Westchester Knicks' 124-120 triple-overtime loss to the Canton Charge.
Wooten hasn't seen any action in the G League since Jan. 21 due to a dislocated finger on his right hand. Shortly before succumbing to the injury, Wooten inked a two-way deal with New York. Once he's healthy again, Wooten should get the opportunity to make his NBA debut late in the season.
