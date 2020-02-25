Knicks' Kenny Wooten: To miss at least six weeks
Wooten (thumb) will miss at least six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.
Wooten's season isn't officially over just yet. In a best-case scenario, he could be ready to return for the last week or two of the regular season.
