Knox (ankle) is considered a game-time call for Monday's matchup with the Bulls, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Knox appears to have made substantial progress over the weekend, and there's a chance he'll get back on the floor Monday night, which would be sooner than originally anticipated. Coach David Fizdale called Knox a "maybe" about an hour-and-a-half before game-time, so he'll likely need to go through a final evaluation before any decision is made.