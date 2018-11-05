Knicks' Kevin Knox: A 'maybe' for Monday
Knox (ankle) is considered a game-time call for Monday's matchup with the Bulls, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Knox appears to have made substantial progress over the weekend, and there's a chance he'll get back on the floor Monday night, which would be sooner than originally anticipated. Coach David Fizdale called Knox a "maybe" about an hour-and-a-half before game-time, so he'll likely need to go through a final evaluation before any decision is made.
