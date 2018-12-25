Knox produced 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, and three assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 109-95 loss to Milwaukee.

Knox ended with at least 20 points for the third straight game, finishing with 21 points on 8-of-20 shooting. Knox has now also scored in double-figures in eight consecutive games, the first Knicks rookie to do so since Patrick Ewing. Knox should continue to be a steady source of points, threes and rebounds but typically offers very little outside of those categories.