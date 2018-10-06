Knicks' Kevin Knox: Another double-double in preseason win
Knox scored 12 points (6-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's preseason win over the Pelicans.
The rookie couldn't find his stroke from beyond the arc, but Knox made up for it with his second double-double of the preseason. With Kristaps Porzingis still lacking any sort of timetable for his recovery from February knee surgery, the Knicks seem to be preparing to lean heavily on the ninth overall pick in this year's draft, and Knox's fantasy outlook is rising accordingly.
