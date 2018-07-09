Knicks' Kevin Knox: Another productive outing Sunday
Knox finished with 19 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes during the Knicks' 90-85 loss to the Jazz in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Sunday.
Although his shot was far from sharp, Knox paced the Knicks in scoring for the second straight day of summer league play. The 2018 first-round pick looks to set to log ample playing time for his remaining time in Vegas, as he's seen 30 minutes apiece in his first two games.
