Knicks' Kevin Knox: Available to play Monday
Knox (ankle) will be available for Monday's game against the Bulls, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
After appearing to make substantial progress with his injured ankle over the weekend, Knox has been cleared to play Monday. The rookie has appeared in three games so far this season and is averaging 9.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 threes per game.
