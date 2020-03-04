Knicks' Kevin Knox: Available vs. Jazz
Knox (leg) is available for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Knox is good to go Wednesday after entering the day with a questionable tag due to a bruised left leg. He hasn't been fantasy-relevant this season, averaging 6.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 18.1 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...