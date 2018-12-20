Knicks' Kevin Knox: Big night in loss to Sixers
Knox scored 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 Ft) while adding six rebounds in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 131-109 loss to the 76ers.
The teenage rookie has scored at least 15 points in six straight games, and he's averaging 17.0 points, 6.1 boards and 2.5 three-pointers through 10 games in December. The Knicks' offense still primarily flows through the backcourt duo of Tim Hardaway and Emmanuel Mudiay right now, but Knox is proving that he can handle a key role as well.
More News
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...