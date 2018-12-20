Knox scored 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 Ft) while adding six rebounds in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 131-109 loss to the 76ers.

The teenage rookie has scored at least 15 points in six straight games, and he's averaging 17.0 points, 6.1 boards and 2.5 three-pointers through 10 games in December. The Knicks' offense still primarily flows through the backcourt duo of Tim Hardaway and Emmanuel Mudiay right now, but Knox is proving that he can handle a key role as well.