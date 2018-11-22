Knox collected 11 points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and one block across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 117-109 win over the Celtics.

After getting sent to the bench his last time out and only producing two points, Knox came off the bench Wednesday with a vengeance, nearly posting his first career double-double. While it's no guarantee he gets back into the starting lineup at this point, his efficient shooting and season-high rebound total is certainly encouraging for future output.