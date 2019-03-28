Knicks' Kevin Knox: Cleared to play
Knox (ankle) will be available Thursday against the Raptors.
A sprained right ankle won't keep Knox from playing Thursday. Across 12 March appearances, he's averaging 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 27.8 minutes.
