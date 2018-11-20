Knicks' Kevin Knox: Coming off bench Tuesday
Knox will come off the bench Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Knox will head to the pine while coach David Fizdale opts to start Noah Vonleh at power forward. Still, it would be surprising if Knox saw under 20 minutes, which is a mark he's reached in each of the past five games. During that stretch, he's averaged 11.8 points and 3.2 rebounds on 34.5 percent shooting.
More News
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Posts 11 in second-straight start•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Scores 17 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Will be eased back into rotation•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: Available to play Monday•
-
Knicks' Kevin Knox: A 'maybe' for Monday•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.