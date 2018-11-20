Knox will come off the bench Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Knox will head to the pine while coach David Fizdale opts to start Noah Vonleh at power forward. Still, it would be surprising if Knox saw under 20 minutes, which is a mark he's reached in each of the past five games. During that stretch, he's averaged 11.8 points and 3.2 rebounds on 34.5 percent shooting.