Knox could compete for a starting spot after coach David Fizdale said Tuesday that all five positions will be an open competition, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

While Fizdale could just be spewing the typical training camp coach-speak, the Knicks' rotation is among the most unsettled in the league heading into the season. Enes Kanter seems like a safe bet to start at center, but with Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out indefinitely, the remaining four spots could very well be up for grabs. Coming off of an impressive showing at the Las Vegas Summer League, Knox will compete for minutes at both forward spots, primarily battling Mario Hezonja, Courtney Lee and Lance Thomas for starts.