Knox scored a team-high 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Monday's overtime win over the Wizards in preseason action.

It was as good a debut as the Knicks could have hoped for from the ninth overall pick in this year's draft, even if it was only the preseason. Knox was the only New York starter to play more than 16 minutes, and he's likely to continue to see a big workload during the exhibition schedule as the coaching staff tries to accelerate his development. Knox has the potential to make a fantasy impact as a rookie if he sees starting minutes, but as yet it's not clear whether that will still be the case once the regular season begins.