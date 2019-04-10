Knox tallied 17 points (5-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, and two assists in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 96-86 victory over Chicago.

Knox had his first double-double in over six weeks Tuesday, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds in the victory over the Bulls. Efficiency was an issue once again and has basically been the sticking point when looking at his rookie season. He also struggles to put up numbers outside of points and three's, leaving him as more of a fringe standard league player.