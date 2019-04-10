Knicks' Kevin Knox: Double-doubles in victory
Knox tallied 17 points (5-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, and two assists in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 96-86 victory over Chicago.
Knox had his first double-double in over six weeks Tuesday, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds in the victory over the Bulls. Efficiency was an issue once again and has basically been the sticking point when looking at his rookie season. He also struggles to put up numbers outside of points and three's, leaving him as more of a fringe standard league player.
More News
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...