Know finished with 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 130-118 victory over the Spurs.

Knox had another strong game Sunday, ending with just his second double-double of the season. Knox has had his moments across his rookie campaign but on the whole, has been somewhat disappointing. The Knicks are likely to give him plenty of run down the stretch although he remains a fringe standard league player due to his inability to rack up supporting numbers as well as poor efficiency.