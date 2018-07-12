Knox finished with 15 points (5-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes during Thursday's 82-75 summer league loss to the Celtics.

Knox put together a solid point total, but struggled with efficiency and committed five turnovers to his three assists. Still, excitement surrounds the ninth overall pick in this year's draft, as he's totaled 85 points and 26 rebounds across four summer league outings. He should play a significant role on the Knicks as a rookie.