Knicks' Kevin Knox: Drops 17 off bench
Knox scored 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt) while adding six rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench during Friday's 1076-105 loss to the Nets.
After some Opening Night jitters, Knox looked much more comfortable in the Knicks' second game of the season, out-scoring the entire rest of the team's second unit combined. The ninth overall pick in this year's draft figures to log heavy minutes off the bench at least until Kristaps Porzingis (knee) is back in action, giving him intriguing fantasy upside even without a starting role.
