Knicks' Kevin Knox: Drops 19 in return to starting five
Knox scored 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Cavaliers.
Making just his fourth start of the season, the rookie put together another strong performance. Knox's role in the offense is on the upswing again -- he's attempted double-digit FGs in five of the last six games -- and while the Knicks will likely keep a close eye on the teenager's workload, he's got a high fantasy ceiling given his talent and the team's need for someone other than Tim Hardaway Jr. to provide consistent scoring.
More News
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.