Knox scored 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Cavaliers.

Making just his fourth start of the season, the rookie put together another strong performance. Knox's role in the offense is on the upswing again -- he's attempted double-digit FGs in five of the last six games -- and while the Knicks will likely keep a close eye on the teenager's workload, he's got a high fantasy ceiling given his talent and the team's need for someone other than Tim Hardaway Jr. to provide consistent scoring.