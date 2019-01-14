Knox accumulated 31 points (12-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and two steals across 44 minutes Sunday against Philadelphia.

Knox put the Knicks on his back for most of the game, draining four shots from beyond the arc while also logging a game-high 44 minutes. Sunday's outing marked the rookie forward's top scoring performance of his young NBA career, and he continues to plenty of promise. Knox is averaging 12.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in 35 games this season, and although he hasn't warranted a ton of fantasy attention, he's proven capable of erupting for a big performance from time-to-time.