Knox (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Sunday in the Knicks' 129-115 loss to the Clippers.

With Reggie Bullock (neck) returning from a three-game absence Sunday, the Knicks had all of their key guards and wings available for one of the few times all season. After being held under 10 minutes in both of his previous two contests, Knox was unsurprisingly squeezed out of the rotation to make room for Bullock, allowing Alec Burks to run with Immanuel Quickley and Austin Rivers as part of a three-guard second unit. Before sitting out Sunday's contest, Knox had averaged 6.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers in 18.2 minutes per game over 20 outings.