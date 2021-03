Knox totaled seven points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound during Tuesday's loss to the Spurs.

With the game out of hand in the third quarter, the forward managed 19 minutes of action which was his most since Jan. 24 against Utah. His seven points and two threes were also his best total since Jan. 13 against Brooklyn when he recorded 13 points. Entering Tuesday, Knox was averaging 5.0 points and 1.9 rebounds.