Knicks' Kevin Knox: Enters starting lineup
Knox will start Sunday's game against Brooklyn.
The 20-year-old played only 19 total minutes over the last two games but will receive his first start of the season while RJ Barrett is out with an illness. A good performance from Knox on Sunday could go a long way towards expanding his role in the rotation.
