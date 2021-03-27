Knox is averaging 4.8 minutes, 2.0 points and 0.3 rebounds in nine games since the All-Star break.

The 2018 ninth-overall pick is struggling to find consistent run, playing 10-plus minutes only once since January. Before the All-Star game, Knox saw 15.2 minutes per game, which would have been similar to his playing time from his sophomore year (17.9), but with the Knicks in contention for a postseason berth, the youth movement seems to have fallen by the wayside. Julius Randle's breakout year and the addition of rookie Obi Toppin haven't helped Knox's case, either.