Knicks' Kevin Knox: Hauls in five boards
Knox (leg) posted two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 loss to the Jazz.
Knox had been listed as questionable due to a bruised left leg but was cleared to take the court in this one. Regardless, Knox was quiet as per usual and has now been held to single digits in scoring in 10 of his last 11 appearances.
