Knicks' Kevin Knox: Heads to locker room
Knox departed Sunday's game against the Clippers with an apparent right ankle injury, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
Knox looked to land on Patrick Beverley's foot following a three-point attempt, and he quickly left the game and was taken back to the locker room for further evaluation. At this point, it's unclear if he'll return to the game.
