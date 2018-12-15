Knox scored 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 42 minutes during Friday's 126-124 overtime win over the Hornets.

He won't turn 20 until next August, but Knox is proving he belongs in the NBA, scoring at least 19 points in three straight games while shooting 52.6 percent (10-for-19) from three-point range. The ninth overall pick in the 2018 draft still has a lot of development ahead of him, but he's already giving the Knicks a scoring threat in the frontcourt to help cover for the absence of the injured Kristaps Porzingis (knee).